On the ‘right to be forgotten’ from judicial records | Explained

The Supreme Court, on July 24, agreed to examine whether the “right to be forgotten,” a component of the right to privacy, extends to judicial orders, which are usually considered public records. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud also cautioned that removing judgments from the public domain following an accused’s acquittal in criminal cases could have “very serious ramifications.”

Consequently, the Bench stayed a judgment of the Madras High Court, which had directed a legal search portal, Indian Kanoon, to remove a verdict acquitting a man in a rape case from its website. The acquitted individual had moved the High Court contending that the public availability of the judgment on the portal had led to the denial of his Australian citizenship. Indian Kanoon, however, contended that since court records are public documents, they cannot be subjected to omnibus removal orders based on individual privacy claims except for specific legally mandated exceptions. The portal also claimed it was unfairly targeted and cited a potential violation of Article 14 of the Constitution (equality before law), as it was the only party impleaded in the proceedings despite other legal databases hosting the same verdict.

The legal principle has become the gravamen of several petitions with individuals, ranging from those embroiled in matrimonial disputes to those acquitted in rape cases, striving to erase their past from the elusive expanse of the internet. Although courts have acknowledged that a delicate balance needs to be struck between one’s right to privacy and the right to information in the larger public interest, they have remained divided on the applicability of this right to court records.

No statutory basis

The right to be forgotten generally refers to the ability to have one’s digital footprint—such as news articles, videos, or photographs—removed or erased so that it no longer appears in search engine results or databases. The existing data protection regime in India however does not accord any legitimacy to this right. Although the 2018 and 2019 drafts of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (2023 Act) acknowledged the right by allowing individuals (data principals) to request restrictions or cessation of their data’s disclosure by data fiduciaries (entities that collect and store personal data), the final version of the law subsumed it under a simpler right to “erasure.” It is also unclear whether “publicly available” data i.e. information made public either by an individual or an entity under a legal obligation is exempt from the purview of the 2023 Act.

The Madras High Court in the impugned verdict has however acknowledged that court records qualify as “personal data” of the respective litigants thereby extending the application of the 2023 Act to judicial forums. However, Indian Kanoon has challenged this interpretation before the top court arguing that the legislation does not apply to personal data made public by a “person” who is obligated to do so under existing laws. This, they contend, exempts High Courts — artificial juridical persons obligated to make their decisions public — from the ambit of the Act.

Alok Prasanna Kumar, Co-Founder and Lead of Vidhi Karnataka told The Hindu that the absence of a comprehensive legal framework has meant that the right to be forgotten, in its nascent form, can primarily be enforced by approaching a court of law. “Alternatively, an aggrieved individual can approach search engines like Google or other databases to take down the disputed content. However, this leaves the responsibility of balancing fundamental rights, such as free speech and public access to information, to the good sense of private entities”, he said.

The 2017 genesis

The push to implement the right to be forgotten was driven by the Supreme Court’s landmark 2017 ruling which established the right to privacy as a fundamental right, integral to “life and liberty”. The verdict recognised the concept of “informational privacy” — the right of individuals to control the dissemination of their personal information. Justice Kaul in particular highlighted the significance of the right to be forgotten in the digital age, where personal data can be collected and analysed to shape behavior and influence decision-making.

However, the judge noted that this does not imply the complete erasure of all aspects of an individual’s past, as some information may have social implications. He pointed out that the recognition of such a right would “only mean that an individual who is no longer desirous of his personal data to be processed or stored” should be able to remove it when it is no longer relevant or serves no legitimate interest.

Relying on international precedents, the court highlighted that the right had been enshrined in the European Union Regulation of 2016. In 2018, the EU adopted the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which established the “right to erasure” under Article 17. This development followed a pivotal 2014 ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) which mandated Google to remove ‘inadequate, irrelevant, or no longer relevant’ data upon request.

Inconsistent precedents

Following the ruling, several accused began approaching High Courts to have their court records purged from the internet. In July 2022, the Supreme Court expanded the contours of the right to be forgotten by ordering its registry to devise a mechanism for removing the personal details of a couple involved in a contentious marital dispute from search engines.

Databases like Indian Kanoon have frequently faced the brunt of such removal orders. In April 2022, the Karnataka High Court instructed the platform to mask the name of a woman who had been granted a mutual divorce and later remarried, to protect her “personal right” from being infringed.

However, in December last year, the Kerala High Court ruled that the right cannot be invoked in relation to ongoing court proceedings, as doing so would be “an affront to the principle of open justice and the larger public interest”. The court emphasised that it is for the legislature to define the grounds for invoking such a right. Nonetheless, it acknowledged that, depending on the facts and circumstances of a case and the time elapsed, a party may be permitted to seek the removal of their personal information from search engines.

Earlier this month, the Himachal Pradesh High Court, while upholding the acquittal of a rape accused, directed its registry to redact the names of both the accused and the victim from its digital records. Emphasising that the right to be forgotten is a fundamental aspect of the right to privacy, the court candidly remarked that “after the accused gets blame-free by a process of law, the respondent cannot be seen to be carrying the sword of his being accused for all his life”.

Similarly, last week, the Delhi High Court directed the removal of news articles and social media posts on X concerning a 2018 criminal case involving a businessman who had been subsequently acquitted of all charges. The court also restrained top media houses from publishing any further articles related to the case.

Need for judicial clarity

“There cannot be an absolute right to conceal all information about a case from the internet given that court records are public documents. There is a lack of judicial clarity regarding the grounds for invoking such a right. It is crucial for the Supreme Court to formulate comprehensive guidelines for such cases to enable the High Court registries to apply consistent standards”, Mr. Kumar asserted.

He also highlighted that leaving the redaction of personal information in sensitive cases to the discretion of online portals and search engines is problematic, as it could amount to tampering with court records, a serious offence.

