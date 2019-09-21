Rich will benefit, poor left to fend for themselves: Sibal on tax cut

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday attacked the government over its move to cut corporate tax, alleging that the rich will benefit while the poor left to fend for themselves.
The government on September 20 slashed corporate tax rates for companies by almost 10% points to 25.17% and offered a lower rate to 17.01% for new manufacturing firms to boost economic growth rate from a six-year low by incentivising investments to help create jobs.
“Howdy Modi. Corporate Diwali. India foregoes 1.45 lakh cr. revenue. Need Diwali for needy folk!” Sibal said in a tweet.
The Congress on September 20 had termed the corporate tax cut a “panic reaction” by the government and linked it to the “Howdy Modi” event in Houston, with Rahul Gandhi saying he is amazed at what Narendra Modi can do for a “stock market bump” before the diaspora programme.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor