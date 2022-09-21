Rice production short of target in kharif season: Centre

However, there could be an increase in maize and sugarcane production, say agriculture estimates

India’s rice production during the kharif season is likely to fall short of the target of 112 million tonnes (MT) and will reach only 104.99 MT, said the first advance estimate for 2022-23 released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Wednesday.

Overall, the Centre has estimated foodgrain production of 149.92 MT during the kharif season. The decrease in cultivation of kharif crops is in about nine lakh hectares till the end of last week. But the Centre is hopeful of an increase in the production of some crops, particularly in maize and sugarcane.

According to the estimates, the production of rice will be 104.99 MT. In 2020-21, the production was 105.21 MT. The Centre said the production is higher by 4.40 MT than the previous five-year average of kharif rice production of 100.59 MT.

The estimate also puts the production of coarse cereals at 36.56 MT, almost 14 MT less than 2020-21. Maize production may reach 23.10 MT, which could set a record, according to the Centre. The estimate is higher by 3.21 MT than the average maize production of 19.89 MT.

On pulses, the estimate is 8.37 MT, that includes 3.89 MT of tur. Total production of oilseeds is estimated at 23.57 MT. Soyabean production may reach 12.89 MT. Cotton production could be 34.19 million bales (of 170 kg each) and jute and mesta production may reach 10.09 million bales (of 180 kg each), the Centre said.

Sugarcane production is estimated at 465.05 MT, which is also a record. “Total foodgrain production in the country is estimated at 149.92 MT, which is higher by 6.98 MT than the average foodgrain production of 2016-17 to 2020-21,” the Centre said.