Sushant Singh Rajput death case | Rhea says Sushant was the only consumer of drugs

Rhea Chakraborty. File

Mumbai:

23 September 2020 21:34 IST

In bail plea, she alleges that he used others to facilitate his drug habit

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has alleged the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was the only consumer of drugs and he used others around him to facilitate his drug habit.

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh summoned in drug nexus case

Her bail application filed before the Bombay High Court states, “The said documents clearly indicate that Sushant Sing Rajput was the only consumer of drugs and that he was directing his staff members, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant to procure his drugs. Apart from that, the prosecution has made statements to the effect that applicant and her brother Showik are used by the late actor to procure drugs for himself.”

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Chakraborty, presently lodged in the Byculla jail, says, “based on the information available in public domain, Neeraj, who worked as a cook for the late actor has stated to CBI and Mumbai police that three days before his death, Sushant Singh Rajput had asked him to make ganja joints/doobies and place them in his bedroom. Accordingly, Neeraj prepared the joints and kept them in a box in Sushant’s bedroom. When Sushant died, Neeraj checked and found the box to be empty.”

The 28-year-old Ms. Chakraborty further alleged, “Therefore, it is clear from the evidence collected by the investigating agencies that it was only the late Sushant Singh Rajput who was the consumer of the drugs and who was in habit of using those around him to facilitate his drug habit.”

Also read: Something rotten: On Sushant Singh Rajput death and the media mob

The plea filed through advocate Satish Maneshinde said, “She and her brother [Showik also in jail] are being targeted in a witchhunt and that Sushant Singh Rajput had told her that he developed a large liking for ganja sometime in 2015-16 during the shooting of Kedarnath.”

Ms. Chakraborty seeks for the investigating agency to look into how the late actor “used to manage his drug consumption through his staff which was hired by him and his sister Priyanka, prior to meeting her”.