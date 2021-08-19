RGUKT CET-21 on September 26

A common entrance test for admission into six-year integrated B.Tech programme for the academic year 2021-22 in its four campuses at Nuzvid, R.K. Valley, Ongole and Srikakulam.

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies will conduct RGUKT CET-21, a common entrance test for admission into six-year integrated B.Tech programme for the academic year 2021-22 in its four campuses at Nuzvid, R.K. Valley, Ongole and Srikakulam, on September 26. The results will be announced on October 4.

A detailed notification released by the University authorities said the question paper will consist of 100 objective type (multiple choice) questions comprising 40 questions in Mathematics, 40 in Physical Sciences and 20 in Biological Sciences. There will not be any negative marks and question papers will be printed in both English and Telugu languages.

Students can make payment of fees through payment gateway and submit online applications from August 20 (from 10 a.m. onwards) to September 6 (up to 5 p.m.). The last date for online submission of applications with a fine of Rs. 1,000 is September 7 to 11 and students can download their hall tickets on September 18.

The initial key will be released on September 26 and objections on the key will be received up to September 30. The final key will be published on October 2.

Applications should be submitted online only through the University's official website www.rgukt.in.

Eligibility criteria

For admission into the University, the students should have passed SSC (10th Class) or any other equivalent examination recognised by the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (State/CBSE/ICSE) conducted in 2021, in the first attempt. They should have completed 15 years of age as on December 31 in 2021 and should not have completed 18 years as on December 31, 2021.

International students should be of Indian nationality/Persons of Indian Origin (PIO)/Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holders and candidates should belong to either Andhra Pradesh or Telangana and satisfy local/non-local status requirements as per the rule book.

The test will be conducted in every mandal of the State and in 10 identified centres in Telangana, subject to a minimum registration of 100 applicants in each center. The results will be declared in terms of Grade by subject and Grade Point Average (GPA), averaging for the three subjects following the norms laid out by the State Board of Secondary Education and students can download their grade memo after announcement of the results.