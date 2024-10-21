GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee-Junior doctors meeting LIVE updates: Striking junior doctors meet Mamata Banerjee at Secretariat

“We are looking for a positive outcome from the meeting,” said one of the agitating junior doctors said.

Updated - October 21, 2024 06:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
People sit on a road near the fasting mancha of junior doctors observing fast-unto-death in protest against the alleged rape and murder of their colleague at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

People sit on a road near the fasting mancha of junior doctors observing fast-unto-death in protest against the alleged rape and murder of their colleague at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

Protesting junior doctors in West Bengal arrived at the State secretariat on Monday (October 21, 2024) evening to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in an effort to resolve the ongoing impasse following the rape-murder of an on-duty woman medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. 

The doctors, however, asserted that they would continue their hunger strike demanding justice for the murdered doctor, removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam and enhanced security for healthcare workers, among other issues. 

Also Read: Kolkata rape and murder case: Medical registration of R.G. Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh cancelled

“We are looking for a positive outcome from the meeting,” said Debasish Halder, one of the agitating junior doctors, as they departed for Nabanna, the state secretariat, from their protest site at Esplanade, where they had been fasting since October 5. 

The meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m., follows threats from the protesting doctors to launch a statewide ‘cease work’ if their demands are not addressed. So far, six doctors on hunger strike had been hospitalised due to deteriorating health, while eight others remained on indefinite fast. 

Ms. Banerjee spoke with the protesting doctors over the phone on Saturday, urging them to end their fast, asserting that most of their demands had been met. She requested an additional three to four months to address their remaining concerns.

  • October 21, 2024 18:01
    I agree with you that a safe and secure environment should exist: CM

    The Chief Minister says that she saw on TV that the principal was gheraoed at a medical college in North Bengal. “A doctor was pressured to resign right then. Isn’t that threat culture? I agree with you that a safe and secure environment should exist,” she says. 

    She adds that in many cases, despite vacancies being advertised, not enough job applications are received.

  • October 21, 2024 18:00
    The central referral system and bed monitoring system in hospitals will soon start in November: Chief Secretary

    Chief Secretary Manoj Pant said already the state government has started central referral system as pilot projects in South 24 Parganas. He requested the doctors to send suggestion about operating this system smoothly across medical colleges in Bengal. Mr. Pant promised to launch central referral system and bed monitoring system from November 1.

  • October 21, 2024 17:51
    Chief Secretary Manoj Pant responds to students

    “The Supreme Court is monitoring the work of the State government. We too want to ensure safe and secure work environment for healthcare workers,” Chief Secretary Manoj Pant says.

  • October 21, 2024 17:50
    Junior doctors demand written directive on student election

    Junior doctors have stated that majority of the resident and PGT doctors should have the right to elect the members of the committees that will be created for their safety and security. “We don’t want someone to be selected randomly like Sandip Ghose was made part various committees earlier,” says Debashih Haldar

  • October 21, 2024 17:45
    Doctors reiterates Health Secretary

    “We have seen several documents that evidence corruption in medical institutions and were approved by the Principal Health Secretary. That has shaken our belief on the State healthcare system. We reiterate our demand for the removal of the Health Secretary,” one of the protesting doctors says, adding that they have brought the given documents for the CM to peruse. 

  • October 21, 2024 17:43
    Doctors demand of safe space for women

    Dr Aniket Mahato, third year postgraduate trainee at RGKMCH, says that threat culture encompasses sexual molestation, financial extortion, harassment. “There is no place for a woman in our medical colleges to speak up about any harassment she might have faced,” he says. “Where is the safety of women in our medical college campuses? The formation of these committees is a small way to give women the minimum space to file a complaint.”

  • October 21, 2024 17:40
    Doctors urges immediate filling up of vacancy of doctors, nurses and group D staff

    Dr Akib Ashraf from Calcutta National Medical College urges immediate filling up of vacancy of doctors, nurses and group D staff across State-run hospitals. “If this manpower shortage sustains for a prolonged period of time, patients will be severely affected,” he said. He also suggests formation of college-level grievance cell so students have an accessible way to convey their grievances to the State Task Force, with the knowledge of their principal and medical superintendent cum vice principal (MSVP).

  • October 21, 2024 17:39
    Junior doctors on student union

    We want RDAs and MBBS student unions to be statutory bodies authorised by the government via a statute by West Bengal University of Health Sciences, and elected representatives from these bodies be elected into the aforementioned committees,” one of the protesting doctors suggest.

  • October 21, 2024 17:22
    Ten-point demands were a centralised referral system, say doctors

    Dr Debasish Halder, a senior resident of anaesthesiology at Medical College, Kolkata, says that of the ten-point demands which were demanded to the government earlier, were a centralised referral system and live bed vacancy monitor. He highlights that a State task force was promised for the fulfilment of infrastructural demands. “You had earlier said that 5-7 junior doctors should be part of the State Task Force, but we had suggested more representatives be present from WBJDF on a rotational basis. However, if a SoP is formed for the State Task Force formation and a monthly meeting of the task force ensured, along with directives for the same, we believe our earlier agreements can be realised more constructively,” he says

  • October 21, 2024 17:22
    Doctors highlight demands posed to Mamata

    Dr Asfakulla Naiya, a protesting doctor of the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front and third year postgraduate trainee of ENT at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, highlights to the Chief Minister that the demands posed by junior doctors include the welfare of patients who seek medical treatment in State-run hospitals

Published - October 21, 2024 05:36 pm IST

Related Topics

West Bengal / sexual assault & rape / Live news

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.