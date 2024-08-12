GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: RG Kar Medical College principal resigns

FORDA launches nationwide strike demanding justice for raped and murdered trainee-doctor, demanding CBI inquiry and Central Protection Act implementation

Updated - August 12, 2024 01:15 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 12:43 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Doctors stage a protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at AIIMS, in New Delhi, Monday, August 12, 2024.

Doctors stage a protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at AIIMS, in New Delhi, Monday, August 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Amidst the ongoing protests of medical students and doctors over the alleged rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, the Principal of the medical college resigned from his post. Students were demanding his resignation.

“I am getting defamed on social media... The deceased doctor was like my daughter. As a parent, I resign... I don’t like that this should happen to anyone in the future,” Dr. Sandip Ghosh told reporters.

On Sunday, the medical superintendent of the hospital Sanjay Vashisth was also removed.

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / crime / Kolkata / West Bengal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.