Kolkata doctor rape and murder: RG Kar Medical College principal resigns

Amidst the ongoing protests of medical students and doctors over the alleged rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, the Principal of the medical college resigned from his post. Students were demanding his resignation.

“I am getting defamed on social media... The deceased doctor was like my daughter. As a parent, I resign... I don’t like that this should happen to anyone in the future,” Dr. Sandip Ghosh told reporters.

On Sunday, the medical superintendent of the hospital Sanjay Vashisth was also removed.