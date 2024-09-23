ADVERTISEMENT

R.G. Kar hospital rape-murder case:  Trinamool Congress MLA appears before CBI

Updated - September 23, 2024 12:59 pm IST - Kolkata

Nirmal Ghosh, TMC’s Panihati MLA, arrived at CBI’s CGO Complex office in Salt Lake in connection of the junior doctor rape-murder case.

CISF on security at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospita in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

Trinamool Congress MLA Nirmal Ghosh appeared before CBI officers on Monday (September 23, 2024) in connection with its probe into the rape-murder of a woman medic at RG Kar hospital, officials said.

Ghosh, TMC’s Panihati MLA, arrived at CBI’s CGO Complex office in Salt Lake around 10.30 am, they said.

“We had summoned him for questioning on the RG Kar hospital incident,” a CBI officer said.

‘Involvement in hasty final rites’

Ghosh is believed to have played “an important role in arranging the hasty final rites of the deceased doctor”, he said.

The body of the postgraduate trainee was found with severe injuries in the seminar hall of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. She was allegedly raped and murdered at the medical facility.

Three persons, including the former principal of the hospital, have so far been arrested in the case.

