R.G. Kar hospital rape-murder case:  Trinamool Congress MLA appears before CBI

Trinamool Congress MLA Nirmal Ghosh appeared before CBI officers on Monday (September 23, 2024) in connection with its probe into the rape-murder of a woman medic at RG Kar hospital, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read:How Kolkata grew its spine over R.G. Kar rape and murder protests

Ghosh, TMC’s Panihati MLA, arrived at CBI’s CGO Complex office in Salt Lake around 10.30 am, they said.

“We had summoned him for questioning on the RG Kar hospital incident,” a CBI officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Involvement in hasty final rites’

Ghosh is believed to have played “an important role in arranging the hasty final rites of the deceased doctor”, he said.

The body of the postgraduate trainee was found with severe injuries in the seminar hall of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. She was allegedly raped and murdered at the medical facility.

Three persons, including the former principal of the hospital, have so far been arrested in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.