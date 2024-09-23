GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

R.G. Kar hospital rape-murder case:  Trinamool Congress MLA appears before CBI

Nirmal Ghosh, TMC’s Panihati MLA, arrived at CBI’s CGO Complex office in Salt Lake in connection of the junior doctor rape-murder case.

Updated - September 23, 2024 12:59 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
CISF on security at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospita in Kolkata.

CISF on security at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospita in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

Trinamool Congress MLA Nirmal Ghosh appeared before CBI officers on Monday (September 23, 2024) in connection with its probe into the rape-murder of a woman medic at RG Kar hospital, officials said.

Also read:How Kolkata grew its spine over R.G. Kar rape and murder protests

Ghosh, TMC’s Panihati MLA, arrived at CBI’s CGO Complex office in Salt Lake around 10.30 am, they said.

“We had summoned him for questioning on the RG Kar hospital incident,” a CBI officer said.

‘Involvement in hasty final rites’

Ghosh is believed to have played “an important role in arranging the hasty final rites of the deceased doctor”, he said.

The body of the postgraduate trainee was found with severe injuries in the seminar hall of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. She was allegedly raped and murdered at the medical facility.

Three persons, including the former principal of the hospital, have so far been arrested in the case.

Published - September 23, 2024 12:58 pm IST

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / murder / justice and rights / investigation / Kolkata

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.