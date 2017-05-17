National

Rewari schoolgirls end week-long hunger strike after upgradation of their school

After a week-long hunger strike, the schoolgirls of Haryana’s Rewari on May 17, 2017, ended their hunger strike after the conformation of upgradation of their school to level of Senior Secondary. During the hunger strike, nearly 10 students were hospitalised who were on hunger strike for the last eight days due to dehydration. The girls have been sitting on a hunger strike since May 10, 2017.

