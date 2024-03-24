GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rewari factory boiler blast toll climbs to 14

A boiler blast took place at a manufacturing facility in Haryana’s Rewari on March 16, leaving 40 workers injured

March 24, 2024 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini meets the people injured in the accident in a factory in Dharuhera (Rewari) to know about their condition, at PGI Rohtak, on March 20, 2024.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini meets the people injured in the accident in a factory in Dharuhera (Rewari) to know about their condition, at PGI Rohtak, on March 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Four workers, who were injured in a boiler blast at a spare parts manufacturing facility in Haryana’s Rewari, have died, taking the death toll in the incident to 14, police said on March 24.

While three of them died at the PGIMS, Rohtak on March 23, one passed away on March 24, Inspector Jagdish Chand, SHO of Dharuhera (Rewari) police station, said.

The blast took place at the manufacturing facility in Dharuhera industrial area on March 16, leaving 40 workers injured.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had on March 20 met the victims at the hospital.

Mr. Saini had said he had already ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and the government will take appropriate action based on its findings.

The police on last March 17 had registered a case in connection with the boiler blast. The contractor and others have been booked in the case.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Raj Kumar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district.

