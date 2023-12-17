Revoke suspension of 13 Opposition MPs, Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Lok Sabha Speaker

December 17, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on December 17 wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and urged him to revoke the suspension of 13 Opposition Members of Parliament, while reiterating their demand for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the December 13 security breach.

Mr. Birla, in a letter to all MPs on Saturday, had clarified that the suspension of the Opposition members had nothing to do with the security breach but was to maintain the decorum of the House since they brought placards into the Well of the House.

The MPs were suspended on Thursday after they disrupted proceedings in the Lok Sabha to press for a statement from Mr. Shah.

In his three-page letter, Mr. Chowdhury argued that the security breach had threatened the personal safety of the members, and they got into a “heated situation” while expressing their concerns.

“Considering the factors that led to the suspension of 13 members in the recent days, I would urge that the matter be re-looked into holistically and appropriate action taken for revoking the suspension and restoring order in the House,” Mr. Chowdhury said in his letter.

Noting that the security of the precincts of Parliament House rests with the Speaker’s office, given the seriousness of the security breach, members were dutybound to ask questions of the government and the Home Minister. He pointed out how former Home Minister L.K. Advani had made a statement after the December 13, 2001 terror attack on Parliament.

“In the present instance too, it is but appropriate for the Home Minister to make a Statement in the House on the incident,” Mr. Chowdhury said.

The Congress leader also argued how there was a need to relook the protocols and procedures involved in issuing passed to visitors.

“The prevailing procedures could be reviewed with a view to avoiding a repeat of the breach of security witnessed in the recent days,” he said.

Mr. Chowdhury also said that there was a need to examine the factors that led youth to indulge in such a brazen act and “put themselves, their families and friends into a situation of misery”.

