Revoke lockdown on Aug. 5, BJP urges Bengal govt.

The West Bengal BJP has urged the State government to revoke the lockdown announced on August 5 as it coincides with the foundation stone laying event of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said if the dates of lockdown could be changed for four times then it could happen one more time. “I will appeal to the government to revoke the lockdown on August 5 today itself. The State can announce lockdown on any other day instead. The people are ready to obey the lockdown but the State government must respect the feelings of all,” Mr. Ghosh said.
The West Bengal government has been imposing complete lockdown restrictions across the State on certain days in a week to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The biweekly lockdown dates decided by the government in August have been changed on several occasions, including on Monday. The lockdown dates were changed so that they did not coincide with Eid al-Adha, Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The State BJP leadership has decided to put out large posters and banners across Kolkata to mark the event. The Trinamool Congress said the BJP was unnecessarily trying to politicise the issue.
“We respect all religions but the lockdown is in the interest of people. This is not the time to indulge in politics,” Minister for Urban Development Firhad Hakim said. The Trinamool Congress said that for an event happening in Ayodhya there was no rationale to revoke the lockdown in West Bengal.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath