Revoke ban on PFI: PUCL

According to the PFI, the PUCL said, over 300-400 of its cadre had been picked up with almost the entire top leadership and the SDPI being taken into custody

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
September 30, 2022 07:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of all Jamath movement and Federation staged a demonstration in Ramanathapuram on Saturday, condemning the Central Agencies of the National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate for carrying raiding the premises of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

ADVERTISEMENT

The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) on Thursday demanded that the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) be revoked and that all the arrested persons be released.

Through a statement, the PUCL said a dialogue should be established with the PFI. The human rights body said the agencies should desist from “arbitrary” use of the power of arrest to target Muslim youth on grounds of membership or support of PFI and its affiliates.

It demanded the repeal of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and NIA Act, stating that in the interim, the NIA Act be amended to ensure that the State government concerned was consulted and consent taken before the NIA launched a raid or arrest a resident of that State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The PUCL said: “... the raids, which have been conducted as a media spectacle showcasing massive State power, bodes ill for a constitutional democracy based on rule of law, pushing the Muslim community further into fear, intimidation, alienation, and silence”. Stating that the operation had serious implications on federalism, it alleged that the local police of non-BJP States, such as Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, were kept out

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to the PFI, the PUCL said, over 300-400 of its cadre had been picked up with almost the entire top leadership and the Social and Democratic Party of India (SDPI) being taken into custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app