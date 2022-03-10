  • The docking of the MV Lal Bahadur Shastri carrying 200 MT of food grains for the FCI has rekindled hope for the inland water transport system in the Northeast
  • The vessel passed through Bhagalpur, Manihari, Sahibganj, Farakka, Tribeni, Kolkata, Haldia, Hemnagar in India, Khulna, Narayanganj, Sirajganj and Chilmari in Bangladesh and again to India on the NW2, through Dhubri and Jogighopa covering 2,350 km
  • Transportation of cargo service through waterways in Bangladesh is possible because of the Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade signed between the two countries