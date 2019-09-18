Revised draft defence procurement norms to be ready by November end

The Defence Ministry intends to put out revised drafts of the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP) and Defence Procurement Manual (DPM) by November end, Apurva Chandra, Director General Acquisition in the Defence Ministry said.

“We have constituted 13 subcommittees for the revision. We have also invited representatives from the industry associations. Chairpersons of the subcommittees are mostly from the Services, those who are the practitioners…. Our target is that by November 30 we should put out a draft on the Defence Ministry website for discussion,” he said, speaking at a recent seminar on ‘Make in India’.

In August, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh appointed a 11-member committee headed by the DG Acquisition to revise the DPP 2016 and DPM 2009 and set a a six-month time frame for submitting recommendations.

Mr. Chandra outlined major changes in the DPP and DPM, which are the guiding documents for defence procurements. “We would like to convert DPP and DPM for the purpose of repairs and refits. Currently capital acquisition goes to the extent of acquiring a platform and the warranty phase which is 1-2 years and after that we pass it on to the revenue,” he said, highlighting one of the major issues.

He said the aim was to make the process an integrated one so that economies are revised during the capital acquisition process, so that repair, refit and long-term spares support, which are an “integral part of the procurement, become aligned and time is not wasted in follow-on support contracts”.

There would also be separate chapters on post-contract management and Information and Communication Technologies (ICT). “We will have a separate subcommittee for life cycle costing, Performance Based Logistics (PBL) and leasing of non-combat platforms,” he added.

On the DPM, Mr. Chandra said they were thinking of a “major shift in philosophy”. Observing that currently DPM is common for all procurement whether they are military or civil grade or long term refits, he said, “we are thinking of segregating civil grade stores, which would be more in line with government e-Management (GeM) portal guidelines, so that they can be easily procured without going through a long process.”

In addition, there would be separate procedures for military grade spares and support and also for armaments and ammunition. “We would like to revisit the language of the Request For Proposal (RFP), contract and documents so that ambiguities are removed,” he added.