 />
Revise OBC creamy layer limit, say MPs at House panel meeting

They say that many OBC candidates have been unable to join the Civil Services despite clearing the exam

Updated - November 13, 2024 09:30 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The MPs raised the issue when officials of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment were briefing them on the subject of implementation of various measures for the welfare of OBCs.

The MPs raised the issue when officials of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment were briefing them on the subject of implementation of various measures for the welfare of OBCs. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Welfare of Other Backward Classes have raised questions on why the government has not revised the “creamy layer” ceiling for the OBC candidates appearing for the UPSC exam for the last seven years. They said that every year several candidates were blocked from joining the Civil Service despite clearing the exam.

The MPs raised the issue when officials of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment were briefing them on the subject of implementation of various measures for the welfare of OBCs.

It is time to fix the UPSC selection process

It is learnt from sources that the issue drew a lively debate, with Congress MP Manickam Tagore, the DMK’s T.R. Baalu, the Samajwadi Party’s Ramashankar Rajbhar and the BJP’s Sakshi Maharaj, finding a common cause with the issue. The BJP MP, according to the sources, suggested that the “creamy layer” criterion should be entirely done away with.

To qualify for the 27% OBC reservation in the UPSC, candidates must be in the non-creamy layer category, which means their family income should be ₹8 lakh or less per year in the last three financial years. This income ceiling was fixed in 2017. In 2023, a report by the Parliamentary panel, had pointed out the need to revise the limit.

Should lateral entry in the civil services be encouraged?

In a post on X, Mr. Tagore said, “Why has Modiji not raised the creamy layer income ceiling for OBCs since 2017? It’s been seven years with no adjustment to account for inflation and changing economic realities. Who is betraying OBCs?” He also shared the relevant portion of the panel’s earlier report.

Mr. Tagore had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September to draw attention to the fact that many successful candidates were facing significant obstacles related to the verification of their OBC non-creamy layer status, which is preventing them from joining their designated services.

Published - November 13, 2024 09:27 pm IST

