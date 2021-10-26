Review of Covaxin shot underway, says WHO

GENEVA

26 October 2021 19:10 IST

If all goes well, we would expect a recommendation within the next 24 hours or so, a WHO spokesperson said

A World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group was reviewing data on India's Covaxin shot against COVID-19 on Tuesday with a decision on its emergency use listing likely soon, a spokesperson said.

"If all is in place and all goes well and if the committeeis satisfied, we would expect a recommendation within the next 24 hours or so," Margaret Harris told journalists at a U.N. press briefing.

Millions of Indians have taken the shot produced by Bharat Biotech but many have been unable to travel pending the WHO approval.

