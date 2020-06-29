Revenue from fuel used for welfare work, says Pradhan

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday reacted sharply to Opposition Congress’s attack on the Union government for continuously raising fuel prices despite falling global rates stating that the revenue collected was being used for welfare activities.

He referred to recent reports on the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) having allegedly received funds from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), the Chinese embassy in India and fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi to make his point.

“Unlike Congress’s legacy of transferring money into the accounts of middlemen, ‘National Daamad’, ‘The Family’ and Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Modi ji’s DBT is about putting money in the hands of the poor, farmers, migrant workforce and women,” tweeted Mr. Pradhan as the Congress spoke repeatedly against fuel prices hike, 18 times in as many days.

‘₹65,000 cr. transferred’

“ I once again reiterate to Madam Sonia Gandhi ji that Modi ji has transferred more than ₹65,000 crore to 42 crore people in the last 3 months,” added Mr. Pradhan.

In an interview to The Hindu on May 25, Mr. Pradhan made it clear that a cut in fuel prices was not on the anvil despite plunging global prices.