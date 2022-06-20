Revamped focus on clinical research need of the hour: Health Minister

At the convocation ceremony, as many as 17,467 specialists and super-specialist doctors were conferred degrees namely Diplomat of National Board, Doctorate of National Board and Fellow of National Board.

COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that we need to improve and adapt the best technology in the health sector to face the stiff challenges faced due to the rise in such global pandemics, said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday. He added that there will now be a revamped focus on clinical research. Dr. Mandaviya was speaking at the 21st convocation of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) held at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre.

“Clinical research, which allows doctors to decide how to best treat patients assumes key importance. It is what makes the development of new medicines, new procedures and new tools possible. Without clinical research, we would not be able to decide if new treatments are better than our current treatments,’’ said the Minister.

Stating that his Ministry “realises the value of healthy citizens’’, Dr. Mandaviya said that work is on to increase the number of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the country while the government is also planning to build a medical college in each district.

“Enhancing access to affordable quality healthcare for our citizens from the remotest corner of the country by strengthening primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare systems is our focus”Mansukh MandaviyaUnion Health Minister

“The country has moved towards an accessible, affordable and patient-friendly healthcare system. We are also trying to address inequities, through a special focus on inaccessible and difficult areas and poor performing districts. Enhancing access to affordable quality healthcare for our citizens from the remotest corner of the country by strengthening primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare systems is our focus,’’ he said.

At the convocation ceremony, as many as 17,467 specialists and super-specialist doctors were conferred degrees namely Diplomat of National Board, Doctorate of National Board and Fellow of National Board. Also 210 doctors, who have excelled in their performance were honoured with meritorious awards. NBEMS conducts examinations in the field of modern medicine on an all-India basis. NBEMS has also accredited more than 1,100 hospitals with more than 12,000 PG seats in various specialities.