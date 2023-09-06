HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Retired judges write to G-20 on return of Indian children in foster care abroad

Letter seeks ‘compassionate solution’ wherein the children would be repatriated to kinship care in their home countries

September 06, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The judges have asked the G-20 heads of state to initiate a discussion on this issue. File image for representation.

The judges have asked the G-20 heads of state to initiate a discussion on this issue. File image for representation. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A group of retired judges from the Supreme Court and High Courts have written to the G-20 on the issue of Indian children removed from their parents’ care by state child protection agencies in western Europe, the United Kingdom, North America, Australia, and New Zealand. The judges have asked the G-20 heads of state to initiate a discussion on this issue with a view towards a “compassionate solution” wherein the children would be repatriated to kinship care in their home countries.

Removed from parental care on the “grounds of abuse, neglect of harm”, these children of expatriate Indians, the judges’ letter stated, “are placed with foster carers who are native to the country of residence and without any ethnic or cultural links with the child’s country of origin. As a consequence, these children lose their identity and are unable to develop any bonds with their country of origin or their extended families. They age out of foster care in a state of double alienation — they are not citizens of the country of residence, and have no substantial ties with their country of origin.”

While noting that “it is not for India to question the assessment of parents by the country of residence,” the judges observed that “there does appear to be a need for better understanding of cultural differences and provision of good quality translators in child protection proceedings”.

Pointing out that “Indian children removed from parental care are the responsibility of the Government of India under international law,” the letter stated that “a return to a safe placement in the home country is a more humane and compassionate solution for such children, than leaving them in foreign state custody for the entirety of their childhoods”.

The letter also referred to cases in Norway and the U.S. where the Indian government had to intervene for the sake of Indian children confiscated from their parents abroad. It also pointed to ongoing cases with Germany, and the recent one in Australia, where a distraught Indian mother took her own life.

Signatories to the letter include Justice Ruma Pal, Justice Vikramajit Sen, Justice A.K. Sikri and Justice Deepak Gupta, formerly of the Supreme Court of India; Justice A.P. Shah, who was Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, and Justice S. Muralidhar, who was Chief Justice of the High Court of Odisha; and Justice Manju Goel, Justice R.S. Sodhi and Justice R.V. Easwar, who were with the High Court of Delhi.

Related Topics

G20 / children / international law

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.