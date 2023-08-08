HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Retired judges are not colleagues, their opinions not binding, says CJI on Ranjan Gogoi’s remarks

Ranjan Gogoi’s statement came during the passage of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023

August 08, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Rajya Sabha MP and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi speaks in the House on The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on August 7, 2023

Rajya Sabha MP and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi speaks in the House on The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on August 7, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

Retired judges are no longer “colleagues” and their opinions are not binding, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said on Tuesday, in reaction to the statement by former top judge and current Rajya Sabha member, Ranjan Gogoi, about the ”doubtful jurisprudence” of the Basic Structure of the Constitution

The Chief Justice was responding to senior advocate Kapil Sibal’s reference to the statement made by Mr. Gogoi in Parliament on August 7.

Mr. Gogoi’s statement came during the passage of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. He supported the Bill, which was passed as law despite multiple judgments from the top court upholding the elected Delhi government’s power to administer the capital. The new law has dropped the administrative reins and the bureaucracy of the capital back into the hands of the Lieutenant-Governor, considered an arm of the Centre.

“One of your esteemed colleagues has said that the Basic Structure theory is also doubtful,” Mr. Sibal told a Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Chandrachud during the day-long hearing of the challenge to dilution of Article 370 of the Constitution.

But Chief Justice brushed off the comment lightly.

“Mr. Sibal, when you refer to a ‘colleague’, you have to refer to a sitting colleague. Once we cease to be judges, whatever we say, they are just opinions and not binding,” the Chief Justice responded.

The senior lawyer was arguing in the Article 370 case that the government had used brute majority in Parliament to abrogate the special status bestowed on Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr. Sibal voiced apprehensions that what happened to J&K, which was converted from a full-fledged State to Union Territories directly controlled by the Centre, may be repeated in other States unless the court stepped in.

Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta intervened and said Mr. Sibal, who is a Rajya Sabha member himself, should have responded to Mr. Gogoi in Parliament and not take it up in court.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / Rajya Sabha

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.