Security breach in Parliament | Delhi Police detain retired DSP's son from Karnataka

December 21, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - Bagalkote (Karnataka)

Saikrishna Jagali was picked up from his house at Vidyagiri of Bagalkote on December 20.

Police personnel detain a man, outside the Parliament building, carrying a can emitting a yellowish smoke during the Winter session, in New Delhi, on December 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

“The Delhi police have taken into custody a youth from Karnataka in connection the security breach in Parliament,” official sources said on December 21.

Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, was picked up from his house at Vidyagiri in the district headquarters town of Bagalkote on Wednesday night (December 20.)

Parliament security breach | Sixth accused arrested; sent to 7-day police custody

Jagali, who works with a multinational company in Bengaluru, is said to be a friend of Manoranjan D, a resident of Mysuru, one of the two intruders who trespassed into the Lok Sabha chamber last week. “Jagali was also Manoranjan’s roommate during his college days,” sources said. Jagali's sister Spanda said a Delhi police team came and took her brother with them.

A day after security breach, many changes take effect in Parliament

"It is true that the Delhi Police came. My brother was interrogated. We have fully cooperated with the inquiry," she said. Ms. Spanda said her brother had done "nothing wrong".

"Both Manoranjan and Saikrishna Jagali were roommates. Now my brother works from home", she added.

