Retired CBI officer arrested by agency in ₹ 25-lakh bribery case

New Delhi

03 October 2020 12:27 IST

Sinha was SP in the economic offence wing of the CBI.

The CBI has arrested its recently retired superintendent of police NMP Sinha in connection with an alleged bribery case, officials said on Saturday.

Sinha, who retired in August this year, was SP in the economic offence wing of the CBI, they said.

Sinha, who was once part of the team that probed the fodder scam in Bihar, was arrested in the ₹ 25-lakh bribery case, they said.

They said Sinha is likely to be produced before a court on Saturday afternoon.