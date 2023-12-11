HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Retail inflation is stable now, asserts Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

In response to a starred question from MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attributed the weakening price rise pressures largely to a steady drop in core inflation

December 11, 2023 02:14 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

 The country’s consumer price inflation is now “stable” and within the official tolerance band of 2% and 6%, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman conveyed to the Lok Sabha on Monday, attributing the weakening price rise pressures largely to a steady drop in core inflation. 

“India’s retail inflation has declined from an average of 7.1% in April-October 2022 to 5.4% in the corresponding period of 2023. The core inflation [that excludes food and energy costs] has declined from 5.1% in April 2023 to 4.3% in October 2023,” the Minister said in response to a starred question from MP Sushil Kumar Rinku on retail inflation “increasing steeply”.  

Temporary increases in inflation “on a few occasions were caused by demand-supply mismatches arising out of global shocks and adverse weather conditions” and the government and the Central bank had helped resolve such mismatches and rein in inflation through proactive supply side initiatives and effective demand stabilisation measures, she underlined.  

“The retail inflation is now stable and within the notified tolerance band of 2% to 6%,” Ms. Sitharaman said, adding that the pace of price had been “mostly within acceptable limits” since the introduction of the tolerance band in 2016. 

A steady decline in core inflation had been critical in weakening the inflationary pressure in the Indian economy, she said. Ms. Sitharaman outlined some of the government’s steps to restrain inflation such as easing imports of key food items, preventing hoarding, extending the free food grain scheme for five years from January 2024, and raising the subsidy levels for LPG cylinders.

Related Topics

inflation and deflation / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.