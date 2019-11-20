National

Data: Retail inflation drives up vegetable prices in October 2019

Photo for representation.

Photo for representation.  

Retail prices spiked sharply in October 2019, largely due to a surge in vegetable prices, with onion crossing the ₹100 per kilo mark in many regions.

People now have to spend more on basic nutrition even as their income levels, caused by the economic slowdown, have decreased.

Overall inflation
In October, retail inflation breached the 4% mark, but remained lower than 2014 levels.

In the visualisation below, darker the blue, lower the inflation. Darker the red, higher the inflation.

image/svg+xml January February March April May June July August September October November December 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 8.6% 3.3% 5.6% 4.6% 5.1% 4.9% 6.1% 3.9% 5%
 

Pricey veggies
Vegetable prices surged by over 26% in October 2019, contributing the most to overall inflation. All the items which recorded the sharpest price spikes in October 2019 belonged to the "food and beverages" category. The graph shows percentage of inflation in October.

image/svg+xml % inflation in October 2019 0 5 10 15 20 25 Overall 4.62 Pulses & products 11.72 Vegetables 26.10 Fuel & light -2.02
 

Vegetable inflation
The latest vegetable inflation of 26.1% is the third-highest in the January 2014-October 2019 period. The highest in the period was registered in December 2017.

image/svg+xml January February March April May June July August September October November December 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 29.1% 19.6% 26.1% -1.5% -1.5% -2.3% 0.5% 0.7% 0.1% 27% 13%
 

State-wise
Vegetable inflation was higher than the national average in 10 States. People in M.P. felt the pinch the most — vegetable prices rose by 45.9% in Oct. 2019. The spike in Jammu & Kashmir was the least.

image/svg+xml States/ UTs % M.P. 45.9 Rajasthan 42.5 A.P. 37.5 Himachal 34.9 Maharashtra 33.8 T.N. 32.1 Haryana 31.9 Gujarat 29.9 Punjab 29.7 Karnataka 29.1 All India 26.1 U.P. 25.2 Uttarakhand 24.9 Kerala 24.9 Odisha 19.7 W.B. 19.2 Chhattisgarh 19.0 Delhi 18.4 Jharkhand 17.5 Assam 15.7 Telangana 12.8 Bihar 11.8 J&K 11.0
 

