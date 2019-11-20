Data: Retail inflation drives up vegetable prices in October 2019

Retail prices spiked sharply in October 2019, largely due to a surge in vegetable prices, with onion crossing the ₹100 per kilo mark in many regions.
People now have to spend more on basic nutrition even as their income levels, caused by the economic slowdown, have decreased.
Overall inflation In October, retail inflation breached the 4% mark, but remained lower than 2014 levels.
In the visualisation below, darker the blue, lower the inflation. Darker the red, higher the inflation.
Pricey veggies Vegetable prices surged by over 26% in October 2019, contributing the most to overall inflation. All the items which recorded the sharpest price spikes in October 2019 belonged to the "food and beverages" category. The graph shows percentage of inflation in October.
Vegetable inflation The latest vegetable inflation of 26.1% is the third-highest in the January 2014-October 2019 period. The highest in the period was registered in December 2017.
State-wise Vegetable inflation was higher than the national average in 10 States. People in M.P. felt the pinch the most — vegetable prices rose by 45.9% in Oct. 2019. The spike in Jammu & Kashmir was the least.
