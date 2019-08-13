In J&K, it’s a trade-off between inconvenience and loss of lives: MHA

A top official of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said the ongoing restrictions in the Kashmir Valley was a “trade-off between inconvenience and loss of lives.”

As the Valley remained under a clampdown for more than a week, the official said the decision to remove or continue the restrictions would be taken by the local administration and they were mindful of the inconveniences.

“These decisions are not simple, they are taken at local and district levels. Situation varies from place to place, the assessment is done by the State administration, they will decide,” said the official to a query on easing of restrictions would be eased in the Valley.

The official noted that this was not the first time such restrictions had been placed in the State.

“Some people are trying to instigate and provoke. We have to choose between allowing free run to such elements or leave it to the judgement of the local administration,” added the official.