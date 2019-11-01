Restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar; shutdown in Valley enters 89th day

Restrictions were imposed on November 1 in some parts of the city as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order due to apprehension of violent protests after congregational prayers, even as normal life remained affected for the 89th day in Kashmir following abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

“Restrictions have been imposed in five police station areas in the old city and some parts of Soura police station for maintaining law and order,” a police official said.

The official said security forces have been deployed in strength at vulnerable places elsewhere in the Valley due to apprehensions of violent protests against bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories. The situation across the Valley so far is peaceful, the official said.

However, miscreants set ablaze two private vehicles belonging to BJP workers in Kulgam district in south Kashmir, they said. Markets remained closed while transport remained off the roads, the officials said.

However, board examinations for class 10 and 12 are being held as per schedule with worried parents waiting outside exam halls for their children.

The efforts of the State government to open schools over the past three months have not borne any fruit as parents kept the children at home due to apprehensions about their safety.

While landline and postpaid mobile phone services have been restored across the valley, all internet services continue to remain suspended since 5 August.

Most of the top level and second rung separatist leaders have been taken into preventive custody, while mainstream politicians including two former Chief Ministers — Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — have been either detained or placed under house arrest.

The government has detained former Chief Minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah under the controversial Public Safety act, a law enacted by his father and National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1978 when he was the Chief Minister.