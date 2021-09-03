Restrictions, communication shutdown continue in Kashmir

Srinagar

03 September 2021 20:40 IST

Separatist leader Syed Shah Geelani died on Wednesday and burial took place in the early hours of Thursday

Restrictions on peoples movement and communication blackout continued in the Kashmir Valley on Friday after the death of separatist leader Syed Shah Geelani on Wednesday and his burial in the early hours of Thursday.

Mobile Internet and calling services, except for the BSNL fixed lines, remained suspended on Friday. Life remained out of gear due to the restrictions and Internet blackout. There was negligible movement of people and traffic on the roads. Most markets remained shut. Inter-Kashmir train services were suspended. All postgraduation examinations to be held by the Kashmir University on September 3-4 were also postponed.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said Internet services on mobile phones would remain suspended till Sunday afternoon in Kashmir.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said, “Situation across Kashmir has been peaceful. People are cooperating to ensure peace. There has not been even one single untoward incident. The situation is fully under control. Security forces are exercising utmost restraint”.

Additional deployments were made on Friday and many sensitive areas sealed in many districts in the Valley to disallow any protests after the noon prayers. No congregational prayers were allowed at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid and the Hazratbal shrine.

Graveyard barricaded

Security forces also barricaded the graveyard at Srinagar’s Hyderpora, where Geelani, ex-Hurriyat chairman, was buried. Restrictions were strict in north Kashmir’s Sopore, which was Geelani’s hometown.

The closure of Internet service affected the online businesses, travellers and students appearing for online exams.

“I missed my paper for the engineering course I am pursuing in a Punjab varsity. Due to the pandemic, the exams are being held online,” Nazia Shah, a student from the old city, said.

The police have issued no statement on withdrawing the restrictions on movement of people from Saturday.