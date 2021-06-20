National

Restore J&K’s statehood, says Congress ahead of PM’s meeting

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. File   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Ahead of a meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress on Sunday said the Centre should accept the demand for restoration of statehood to J&K in the interest of the Constitution and democracy.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, however, did not say whether the party will participate in the June 24 meeting or not.

Mr. Surjewala drew attention to the August 6, 2019 resolution of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) where the party clearly demanded the restoration of full statehood for the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We believe that undoing it is a direct attack on democracy and the constitutional principles,” he told reporters when asked about the issue.

His remarks came after invitations were sent out to 14 political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, including four former chief ministers, for participation in a high-level meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Modi at his residence here at 3 PM on June 24.

The meeting is expected to set the road map for holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr. Surjewala said the Congress believes that grant of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir as also holding elections, so that people can elect their representatives and have an assembly of their own to carry on the affairs of the state instead of a rule by Delhi, is the only way forward to guarantee full restoration of democratic rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is now for the prime minister and the BJP to decide whether to hold a meeting or to accept the demand of the Indian National Congress in the interest of constitution, democracy and the people to restore full statehood to the state of Jammu and Kashmir,” Mr. Surjewala said.

This will be the Prime Minister’s first interaction with all the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019 when the Centre scrapped J&K’s special status and divided it into two union territories. The erstwhile state has been under the Centre’s rule since November 2018.

The political affairs committee (PAC) of PDP has authorised party chief Mehbooba Mufti to take a call on the invitation of the Centre.

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of mainstream parties in J-K, will meet on Tuesday where the member parties will discuss the issue and take a final decision on whether to participate in the PM’s meeting.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Indian National Congress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Comments
Related Articles

We are not against live-in relationship: Allahabad High Court

Lockdown brings down work, earnings for handloom weavers in Coimbatore

Coronavirus | Over one crore people receive at least one dose vaccine in Andhra Pradesh

Punjab PCC chief asks CM Amarinder to scrap decision on government jobs for sons of sitting MLAs

LNG powered KSRTC bus service from Monday

UoH opens its entrance season for 2021-22 year with two new courses

Mehbooba Mufti to take call on meeting PM Modi later

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut takes jibe at ally Congress on contesting polls alone

Any lapse in stating COVID-19 as cause of demise in death certificate will have penal consequences, says Centre in SC

COVID-19: People deserve to know death toll, Patna HC to Bihar govt.

Gutkha products seized, one held

COVID-19 | Health infrastructure has increased up to 45-fold to brace successive waves, Centre says in SC

TN government announces fresh relaxations in 27 districts

Reform is not achieved by questioning something one has 'taken advantage of': Khurshid slams G-23

Air India has time till mid-July to challenge Cairn lawsuit

COVID-19 | Odisha faces many hurdles in rehabilitation of orphaned children

COVID-19 is not a ‘one-time disaster’, like earthquake or flood, Centre says in SC

Devangana Kalita: ‘We were always hopeful that justice will prevail through the judicial system and through the rising voices of protest’

Vision document for conserving Assam temple turtles launched

Former AIADMK Minister Manikandan arrested
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 20, 2021 4:10:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/restore-jks-statehood-says-congress-ahead-of-pms-meeting/article34865127.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY