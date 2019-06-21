Restore central Tamil news unit at AIR: Raja

Rajya Sabha member D. Raja on Friday demanded that the central Tamil news unit at the All India Radio (AIR) headquarters in Delhi be immediately restored.

“I am raising an urgent matter of public importance related to Tamil language, the most ancient and great classical language. This language is spoken by more than eight crore people in India today. Sir, we are sensitive to the language question. Tamil is spoken significantly in all south Indian States,” said Mr. Raja during the Zero Hour mention.

“…The Centre is belittling Tamil language. One of these is, lowering the status of language by closing down the central Tamil news unit of AIR in its news headquarters in the New Delhi Services Division,” Mr. Raja said.

He said that after shifting the national news bulletin unit in Tamil to a regional news bulletin unit in Chennai, the number of Tamil news units in AIR was reduced from four to three. “I am asking the government that the central Tamil news unit of Delhi be immediately restored,” Mr. Raja said.