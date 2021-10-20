Restaurants in Maharashtra can stay open till midnight

Representational image.

Mumbai

20 October 2021 05:03 IST

COVID-19 restrictions eased after review meeting

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that restaurants and eateries can remain open till midnight, a shift from the earlier 10 p.m. deadline imposed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The decision came a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a review meeting with the State task force on COVID-19. Ministers attended the meeting too.

As per the notification issued by the State Government on Tuesday, other establishments such as shops too could remain open till 11 p.m. Local district administrations have been given the authority to restrict timings if needed.

The State’s Agriculture department on Tuesday issued directions to reopen all agriculture universities and all government as well as private unaided agriculture colleges associated with it from October 20.

Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse said, “In case of agriculture colleges and universities, all students above 18 years should have taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Online education will continue for those who cannot attend. Hostels will be reopened in phases,” said Mr. Bhuse.