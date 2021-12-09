Watch | Respects paid to General Rawat

Tributes were paid to him and other deceased army personnel on Thursday at the Madras Regimental Centre

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, an Army Brigadier, and ten others perished when an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed into a heavily wooded area of the Coonoor ghat in the Nilgiris in western Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon. Tributes were paid to him and other deceased army personnel on Thursday at the Madras Regimental Centre.