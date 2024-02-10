Resolution on Ram Temple likely on last day of 17th Lok Sabha

February 10, 2024 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - NEW DELHI

BJP issued a three lined whip to all its members of Parliament, both Houses of Parliament, to be present on February 10, the last day of the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha, as the government was likely to bring in a resolution on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Sources in the government said that a resolution under rule 193 will be brought in by it on the Ram Temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the Lok Sabha at the end of the discussion.

The consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya took place on January 22nd, and the BJP has been at the forefront of also facilitating pilgrims visiting the temple since.

