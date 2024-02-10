ADVERTISEMENT

Resolution on Ram Temple likely on last day of 17th Lok Sabha

February 10, 2024 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the Lok Sabha at the end of the discussion.

The Hindu Bureau

Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

BJP issued a three lined whip to all its members of Parliament, both Houses of Parliament, to be present on February 10, the last day of the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha, as the government was likely to bring in a resolution on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Sources in the government said that a resolution under rule 193 will be brought in by it on the Ram Temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the Lok Sabha at the end of the discussion.

The consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya took place on January 22nd, and the BJP has been at the forefront of also facilitating pilgrims visiting the temple since.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US