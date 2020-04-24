Reshuffle likely in key departments

The Union government is expected to appoint secretaries in key departments and effect a reshuffle in the Central administration as more than seven secretaries are scheduled to superannuate this month.

Among those schedule to retire include Health Secretary Preety Sudan and Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty, both in key positions in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic that has massively hit the economy.

It remains to be seen whether the PMO grants extension to both officials considering the pandemic. “There is some possibility of extension to see continuity in both crucial posts,” a senior official told The Hindu.

Other secretaries scheduled for superannuation include Shipping Secretary Gopal Krishna, Women and Child Development Secretary Rabindra Panwar and Petroleum Secretary M.M. Kutty. The Secretary, MSME is also scheduled for retirement.

Sanjeevanee Kutty, Secretary, Ex-Servicemen Welfare, is also set to retire from the service.

According to government sources, reshuffle in the administration with key appointments is likely over the weekend.

Key PMO post

There are also several important vacancies in the administration. The most important vacancy is that of a Secretary in the PMO.

Insiders said Additional Secretary in the PMO, A.K. Sharma, a long-time trusted aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, may be made Secretary since he has recently been empanelled to hold the post of Secretary in the Central government. Mr. Sharma is 1988 batch IAS of Gujarat cadre.

Another senior IAS officer in the PMO, Tarun Bajaj, also 1988 batch IAS of Haryana cadre, has been empanelled along with Mr. Sharma. Whether he will be continued in the PMO or moved out as a full-fledged secretary in the administration remains to be seen.

Another important vacancy is in the Ministry of HRD as Secretary, School Education and Literacy. Currently, the post is being held by Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare.

As per the buzz, Anita Karwal, Chairperson of CBSE, is most likely to be new Secretary, School Education and Literacy. She was also recently empanelled to hold the post of Secretary in the Central government. She is 1988 batch IAS of Gujarat cadre.

Recently, the Department of Personnel and training (DoPT) empanelled 28 senior IAS officers belonging to the 1987 and 1988 batches to hold the post of Secretary or equivalent.

The Centre picks up the officials from the State cadre or those serving in the Central government on deputation after the empanelment.

Accordingly, several officials who were recently empanelled will likely be made full-fledged Secretary in the various departments in the government set-up.