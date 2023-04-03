Reserve Bank of India appoints Neeraj Nigam as executive director

April 03, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - Mumbai

The Reserve Bank of India on April 3 appointed Neeraj Nigam as executive director (ED) who will look after four departments, including that of consumer education and protection.

Prior to being promoted as ED, he was heading the Bhopal regional office of the RBI as director.

Mr. Nigam has, over a span of more than three decades, served in Regulation and Supervision, human resource management, premises, currency management, bank accounts and other areas in the Reserve Bank, in its central office as well as regional offices.

As ED, he will look after consumer education and protection department; financial inclusion and development department, legal department, and Secretary’s department, the RBI said in a statement.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Barkatullah University, Bhopal besides having earned the professional qualification of Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).