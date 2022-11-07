Reservations in private institutions is not per se violative of the Basic Structure of the Constitution: Supreme Court

‘Unaided private institutions, including those imparting professional education, cannot be seen as standing out of the national mainstream’

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
November 07, 2022 21:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A bench of Supreme Court judges during a verdict on 10% quota in colleges and government jobs for the poor or EWS (Economically Weaker Sections), in New Delhi on November 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, who led the majority opinions on the five-judge Bench which upheld the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota on Monday, held that “the 103rd Constitution Amendment which permits the state to make special provisions cannot be said to breach the Basic Structure of the Constitution”.

Justice Maheshwari was addressing the “impact” of the Amendment, which introduced EWS quota, on admissions to private unaided institutions.

Also read: Will EWS quota cut share of pie of those competing on merit, asks CJI

Justice S. Ravindra Bhat, who authored the minority opinion for himself and Chief Justice U.U. Lalit, also observed that “reservations in private institutions is not per se violative of the Basic Structure [of the Constitution]”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The government, through the Attorney General of India and advocate Kanu Agarwal, had relied on Supreme Court precedents, which included the Society for Unaided Private Schools of Rajasthan and the five-judge Bench judgment in Pramati Educational and Cultural Trust, to argue that the court had upheld 25% reservation in favour of EWS under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

Also read: Editorial | Arbitrary and exclusionary: On EWS quota

Justice Bhat reasoned that reservations as a concept cannot be ruled out in private institutions where education is imparted. “Unaided private institutions, including those imparting professional education, cannot be seen as standing out of the national mainstream,” Justice Bhat observed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Also Read | What’s wrong in using economic criteria for reservation, asks Supreme Court

“These institutions constitute material resources of the community in which the state has vital interest, and are not merely bodies set up to further the private objective of their founders, unlike in the case of the shareholders of a company,” Justice Bhat said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
judiciary (system of justice)
Reservation

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app