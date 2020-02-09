Reservation in promotions | Congress, LJP disagree with Supreme Court’s order

The Congress on Sunday said it disagreed with the Supreme Court’s decision on the issue of reservation in appointments and promotions, and alleged that the rights of SC/ST communities are under threat during the BJP rule.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Congress General Secretary Mukul Wasnik said the party will raise the issue inside and outside parliament. The Supreme Court held that States were not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions.

“In view of the law laid down by this court, there is no doubt that the State government is not bound to make reservations. There is no fundamental right which inheres in an individual to claim reservation in promotions,” a bench of justices L. Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta said.

The court said this while dealing with pleas regarding Uttarakhand government’s September 5, 2012, decision when the Congress was in power in the State, to fill up all posts in public services in the State without providing reservations to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. “We respectfully say that we do not agree with this decision...the rights of SC/STs are not secured under the BJP government,” Mr. Wasnik said.

“The Congress party believes that the appointment of SC/ST people to government posts should not be at the discretion of governments, but it is the fundamental right conferred by the Constitution,” he said. Echoing similar sentiments, Congress spokesperson Udit Raj, who was also present at the press conference, said the matter shows the contradiction between the BJP-led government at the Centre and in the State, as the Centre in a similar case had pushed for reservation in promotions. Taking on the saffron party, the Dalit leader said, “The BJP is basically against Dalits and reservation.”

‘Centre should pass order’

BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party also asked the Union government on Sunday to take immediate measures to ensure that the reservation benefits for the Scheduled Castes and Tribes besides the Backward Classes continue in the same manner as they have been for decades. LJP president Chirag Paswan tweeted to express his party’s disagreement with a Supreme Court decision that States are not bound to give quota to these communities in government jobs or promotion.

“The LJP does not agree with this decision of the Supreme Court...The party demands that the Union government take immediate measures to ensure that the reservation provision continues in jobs and promotion in the same they have been so far,” Mr. Paswan said.

LJP founder and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan may raise the issue in a meeting with Scheduled Castes and Tribes MPs on Monday. “I have invited the SC/ST members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha for a get together at my residence February 10,” he said. It is a regular meeting which Mr. Ram Vilas holds with the Parliamentarians of these communities in which they discuss the issues related to their welfare.