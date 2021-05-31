Talking Politics With Nistula Hebbar | Resentment in Lakshadweep over new law proposals

31 May 2021 12:11 IST

A video discussing the slew of regulations introduced by Lakshadweep's new administrator Praful Khoda Patel

In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss Lakshadweep, an archipelago of 36 islands totalling 32 square kilometres in the Arabian Sea, resounding with unprecedented agitation with appeals for the repeal of these proposals and recall of the administrator.

