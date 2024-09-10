GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kedarnath landslip: Death toll climbs to five

A group of pilgrims returning from a visit to Kedarnath were trapped in the landslide at around 7.20 p.m. on Monday

Updated - September 10, 2024 11:13 am IST - Rudraprayag

PTI
Stranded people being rescued after a landslide near Munkatiya between Sonprayag and Gaurikund on the Kedarnath National Highway on Monday evening, in Rudraprayag district, Tuesday, Sept 10, 2024.

Stranded people being rescued after a landslide near Munkatiya between Sonprayag and Gaurikund on the Kedarnath National Highway on Monday evening, in Rudraprayag district, Tuesday, Sept 10, 2024.

Bodies of four more pilgrims were recovered on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) from the debris of a landslide that occurred on Monday (September 9) evening on the Kedarnath route, taking the toll in the incident to five, officials said.

“More pilgrims could be trapped under the debris,” Rudraprayag Police said on Tuesday.

A group of pilgrims returning from a visit to Kedarnath were trapped in the landslide at around 7.20 p.m. on Monday.

Landslide kills three along Kedarnath yatra route

SDRF and NDRF personnel had launched a rescue operation immediately and retrieved one body of a pilgrim identified as Gopal (50) from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh besides rescuing three others who were rushed to Sonprayag in an ambulance.

The rescue operation had to be suspended due to bad weather and boulders still falling from the hillside intermittently on Monday night.

As recuse efforts were resumed on Tuesday morning, the bodies of four more pilgrims, including three women, were pulled out of the debris.

The pilgrims were identified as Durgabai Khapar (50) from Ghat district in Madhya Pradesh, Titli Devi (70) from Vaidehi village of Nepal's Dhanwa district, Saman Bai (50) from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, and Bharat Bhai Niralal (52) from Surat, Gujarat.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

Published - September 10, 2024 11:05 am IST

