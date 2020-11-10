Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami moves SC for bail in abetment to suicide case

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking interim bail in the 2018 case of alleged abetment to suicide of an interior designer.
The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant interim bail to Mr. Goswami and two others in the case and had asked them to move to the local court for the relief.
Mr. Goswami and the two others were arrested by Alibaug police in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused.
Besides the State government, the journalist has made station house officers of the Alibaug police station and Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh as parties to his appeal in the top court.
The hearing on Mr. Goswami’s bail plea is scheduled to be heard in the trial court also during the day.
