Republic Day violence | Delhi Police name farmer leaders in FIRs

NEW DELHI

27 January 2021 22:16 IST

25 FIRs registered, 19 arrested and around 50 detained, says Delhi Police chief.

In the aftermath of violence across the city on Republic Day during the farmers’ “tractor parade”, the Delhi Police have named all farmer leaders in FIRs registered at various police stations on January 27, 2021.

In an FIR registered at Samaypur Badli Police Station, the police have mentioned the names of Darshan Pal, Yogendra Yadav and 35 other farmer leaders. An FIR registered at the Ghazipur Police Station in East Delhi, the police have mentioned the name of Rakesh Tikait and other farmer leaders for instigating protesters.

Farmers’ protests | Two unions withdraw from agitation citing Republic Day violence

Advertising

Advertising

Addressing the media on the violence, Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Srivastava alleged that farmer leaders had made inflammatory speeches, and were involved in the violence during the tractor parade by agitating farmers, which left 394 of its personnel injured. He warned that no culprit would be spared.

At the press conference, Mr. Srivastava said farmer unions did not follow conditions set for the tractor rally that was supposed to be held from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and accused them of “betrayal”.

He said “not a single life had been lost” as the Delhi Police had shown “extreme restraint”.

Farmers’ protests | Republic Day violence a result of conspiracy, says Samyukt Kisan Morcha

Mr. Srivastava said as many as 25 FIRs had been registered so far, 19 people had been arrested, and around 50 people had been detained.

“We are using the facial recognition system and taking the help of CCTV and video footage to identify the accused. Strict action will be taken against those identified,” he said.

Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava gestures during a press conference in New Delhi on January 27, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI

He alleged that some farmer leaders like Satnam Singh Pannu and Mr. Pal had made inflammatory speeches. Thereafter, protesters broke barricades and entered restricted areas. By January 25 evening, it became clear that they were not keeping their word, the police chief said. “They brought forward the aggressive and militant elements who occupied the stage and delivered provocative speeches,” he said.

Farmers’ protests | Delhi Police detain 200 in connection with Republic Day violence

Mr. Srivasatava also said 30 police vehicles were damaged in the violence.

The national capital witnessed clashes between protesters and the police during the “tractor parade” by farmers on Republic Day to press their demand for repealing three new farm laws.