Republic Day live updates | Google doodle showcases elements of ceremonial parade on Rajpath

26 January 2022 09:02 IST

Over 27,000 police personnel have been deployed on Republic Day security duties in Delhi and anti-terror measures intensified, says officials.

India celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday across the country by following COVID-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance as the virus keeps making comebacks with new mutations.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday, January 25 said the country has shown unmatched resolve in the face of the extraordinary challenge posed to humankind by the coronavirus pandemic, and asserted that a strong and sensitive India is now emerging.

Google doodle showcases elements of ceremonial parade on Rajpath

Elephants, camels, saxophone and various other rich elements from the annual January 26 ceremonial parade on Rajpath, have been depicted in a vibrant doodle by internet search giant Google to mark India's 73rd Republic Day on January 26.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot address Republic Day 2022 | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot address Republic Day 2022, at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade ground, amidst heavy security, in Bengaluru

Delhi under thick security blanket in view of Republic Day celebrations

In view of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations, Delhi has been brought under a heavy security cover as the city police has intensified patrolling and sealed the borders of the national capital in coordination with its counterparts from the neighbouring states to thwart any untoward incident amid a terror alert by intelligence agencies.

