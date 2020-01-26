Republic Day 2020 live: Delhi under multi-layered security cover

With the 71st Republic Day celebrations set to begin shortly, the entire national capital has been put under a multi-layered, ground-to-air security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil over it, including the celebration venue Rajpath.

Here are the latest updates:

7.50 am

Capital under multi-layered, ground-to-air security cover for Republic Day celebrations

Aided by dozens of drones in the air and hundreds of CCTV cameras and facial recognition devices, besides several anti-aircraft guns on the ground, the security personnel are keeping a hawk-eyed vigil over Rajpath, where President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating the occasion along with chief guest, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and other dignitaries, besides thousands of citizens.

Over ten thousand security personnel have been deployed to keep vigil over the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, said officials.

7.30 am

Entry, exit at 4 Delhi Metro stations to be closed for few hours

Entry and exit at some of the metro stations in central Delhi will be closed for a few hours in the morning of Republic Day on Sunday due to security reasons, officials said on Saturday.

Entry and exit facilities at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will not be available from 6 am to 12 pm, they said.

While entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg metro stations will be closed from 8:45 am to 12 noon.

Interchange facilities will be available at Central Secretariat station, they said.

To facilitate the public attending the Republic Day parade, corridors like Yellow Line, Blue Line, Red Line and others, which commence operations at 8 am on Sundays will start their services at 6 am on January 26, officials said.

- PTI