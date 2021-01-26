National

Republic Day in pictures | Heritage, diversity and valour on display

The Hindu Net Desk 26 January 2021 17:02 IST
Updated: 26 January 2021 17:48 IST
The members of the Tamil Nadu police doing daredevilry during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations held in Chennai on January 21, 2021.
Photo: S. R. Raghunathan
Sand artist Manas Sahoo creates a sand sculpture at the shores of Bay of Bengal Sea in Puri, Odisha.
Photo:Biswaranjan Rout
Railway Protection Force personnel along with dogs take part in the Republic Day Parade in Secunderabad.
Photo: Ramakrishna G
Border Security Force jawans hold the National Flag at the snow-covered border near the Line of Control in North Kashmir.
Photo: Nissar Ahmad
A 122-member marching contingent and band of Bangladesh Army takes part in the Republic Day parade.
Photo:MOORTHY RV
President’s Body Guards with face mask arrive to escort India’s First Gentleman.
Photo:MOORTHY RV
Mechanized Column, Brahmos Missile System rolls down the Rajpath.
Photo:MOORTHY RV
Para Regimental Centre Contingent march during the 72nd Republic Day Parade.
Photo:MOORTHY RV

A collection of images from Rajpath and elsewhere in the country.

India celebrated its 52nd Republic Day adhering to COVID-19 protocol amid pandemic. Probably for the first time the event was barred for children and elderly. But like every year, the country celebrated its rich heritage, diversity and military might.

From Rafale jets leaving its trail above the Rajpath to gallantary awardees leading the parade, the truncated Republic Day festivities celebrated the myriad faces of India.

