Republic Day in pictures | Heritage, diversity and valour on display

26 January 2021 17:02 IST

A collection of images from Rajpath and elsewhere in the country.

India celebrated its 52nd Republic Day adhering to COVID-19 protocol amid pandemic. Probably for the first time the event was barred for children and elderly. But like every year, the country celebrated its rich heritage, diversity and military might.

From Rafale jets leaving its trail above the Rajpath to gallantary awardees leading the parade, the truncated Republic Day festivities celebrated the myriad faces of India.

