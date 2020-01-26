National

Republic Day celebrations: PM Modi breaks security protocol

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards the crowd after the 71st Republic Day celebrations at the Rajpath in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards the crowd after the 71st Republic Day celebrations at the Rajpath in New Delhi   | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

more-in

Sporting a saffron ‘safa’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked down the streets till India Gate and waved his hand to the crowd

This Republic Day Prime Minister Narendra Modi again broke the general security protocol as he walked around greeting the crowd, gathered to witness the celebrations of India’s 71th Republic Day at Rajpath on Sunday.

After the Republic Day parade, President Ram Nath Kovind and Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, who was the chief guest, left the venue, but Mr. Modi walked down the streets till India Gate, and waved his hand to the crowd. Seeing their Prime Minister close to their enclosures, the spectators resorted to chanting ‘Modi, Modi’. Spectators were seen clicking his pictures with their mobile phones while security personnel deployed in enclosure had a tough time in containing the overwhelmed crowd.

Sporting a saffron ‘safa’, Mr. Modi waved at the crowd as he walked on the Rajpath as his security personnel tried to keep pace with him and his motorcade followed.

 

The entire Lutyens Delhi was turned into a fortress. There was multi-layer security in and around the Rajpath. And all roads leading to Rajpath remained blocked till 12 p.m..

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2020 1:32:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/republic-day-celebrations-pm-modi-breaks-security-protocol/article30657084.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY