Republic Day celebrations: PM Modi breaks security protocol

This Republic Day Prime Minister Narendra Modi again broke the general security protocol as he walked around greeting the crowd, gathered to witness the celebrations of India’s 71th Republic Day at Rajpath on Sunday.

After the Republic Day parade, President Ram Nath Kovind and Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, who was the chief guest, left the venue, but Mr. Modi walked down the streets till India Gate, and waved his hand to the crowd. Seeing their Prime Minister close to their enclosures, the spectators resorted to chanting ‘Modi, Modi’. Spectators were seen clicking his pictures with their mobile phones while security personnel deployed in enclosure had a tough time in containing the overwhelmed crowd.

Sporting a saffron ‘safa’, Mr. Modi waved at the crowd as he walked on the Rajpath as his security personnel tried to keep pace with him and his motorcade followed.

PM @narendramodi waves at a cheerful audience at Rajpath before his departure, as curtains come down on #RepublicDayParade2020 #RepublicDay #RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/2twIYRFSVV — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2020

The entire Lutyens Delhi was turned into a fortress. There was multi-layer security in and around the Rajpath. And all roads leading to Rajpath remained blocked till 12 p.m..