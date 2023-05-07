HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Republic Day 2024 to see all-woman contingents on Kartavya Path

Republic Day Parade 2024 will have only women participants in the contingents (marching and band), tableaux and other performances, sources say

May 07, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File photo of all women contingent of the Indian Army during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. The Republic Day Parade 2024 may see all-woman participants in the contingents, according to Defence Ministry sources.

File photo of all women contingent of the Indian Army during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. The Republic Day Parade 2024 may see all-woman participants in the contingents, according to Defence Ministry sources. | Photo Credit: PTI

Next year's Republic Day Parade here could see all-woman marching and band contingents with authorities working on such a proposal for the ceremonial event to be held at Kartavya Path, defence sources said.

ALSO READ
India displays indigenous arms and women power

The Defence Ministry, in March, had circulated an office memorandum to the three services and various ministries and departments on the planning for the 2024 parade, they said.

The memorandum mentioned such a proposal being considered and added that a "de-briefing meeting" was held under the chairmanship of the Defence Secretary in early February, the sources said.

After deliberations, it has been decided that the Republic Day Parade 2024 will have only women participants in the contingents (marching and band), tableaux and other performances during the parade at the Kartavya Path, says the memorandum.

A few all-woman contingents, and women officers, including those leading military contingents comprising men, have taken part in the annual parade on Rajpath (now Kartavya Path) in the last few years.

Also Read : Explained | Command postings for women officers in the Army

India showcased its military might and vibrant cultural heritage during the 74th Republic Day Parade held on January 26 this year, with ' Nari Shakti' being a dominant theme.

The Indian Air Force marching contingent of 144 air warriors was led by a woman officer, with three supernumerary male officers in the 2023 parade, which was the first Republic Day celebrations held at the ceremonial boulevard since the revamping of the Central Vista and renaming of Rajath last year.

The first Republic Day celebrations were held in 1950 at the Irwin Stadium (renamed Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium), and since 1951, the ceremonial parade has been taking place on Rajpath.

Various States and Union Territories, besides several departments and ministries every year showcase culture and heritage, among other themes, through colourful tableaux.

Tamil Nadu Tableaux during the Republic Day Parade 2023 at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2023.

Tamil Nadu Tableaux during the Republic Day Parade 2023 at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

In the 2023 parade, ' Nari Shakti' was the dominant theme in the tableaux of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Tripura.

The government in recent years has been pushing for a larger role for women in the armed forces.

In a historic first, the Indian Army recently inducted five women officers into its Regiment of Artillery.

Related Topics

India / Republic Day / Delhi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.