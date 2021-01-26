Republic Day 2021: Tight security for celebrations, tractor parade

26 January 2021 09:00 IST

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday across the country, albeit in a muted manner due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, farmers protesting the newly-passed agricultural laws have gathered in Delhi to participate in the tractor rally.

Delhi Police has advised people to watch the live telecast of Republic Day parade at home due to COVID-19 protocols. Invitees attending parade at Rajpath have to comply with the COVID-19 advisory that includes temperature check, use of sanitiser, mask and social distancing.

This time, there would not be a chief guest at the Republic Day parade. Additionally, the route of the marching contingent will end at the India Gate C-Hexagon instead of Red Fort.

Here are the updates:

10.15 am

President Ram Nath Kovind hoists the national flag as the national anthem is being played.

The Ceremonial Battery of 223 Field Regiment presents 21 Gun Salute.

Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, leads this year's parade, as the Parade Commander.

The first contingent to march will be the winners of Param Vir Chakra and the Ashok Chakra. These are millitary awards awarded for valour during war and peacetime respectively.

10.10 am

Changes in R-Day parade due to the pandemic

All participants and performers will wear masks during parade

Only 25,000 spectators are allowed, including 4,000 general public

No shoulder-to-shoulder march with a distance of 1.5m between two persons

The parade will only march 3.5 km, earlier the distance was 8.5 km

The number of tableaus has been increased to 32. But will not be placed at Red Fort for public display

The size of every contingent has been cut short to 96 members instead of 144

Mask, temperature check, sanitiser and medical teams at each enclosure

Children below 15 years and elderly with co-morbidities will not be allowed

The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will feature

Week-long ‘Bharat Parv’ event will not be celebrated

Only 4,000 seats for the Beating Retreat ceremony compared with 25,000 earlier

No standing spectators will be allowed

Source: Delhi Police

10. am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Rajpath after paying tributes at Amar Jawan Jyoti of India Gate.

This year, owing to the pandemic there will be no chief guest to view the parade.

Delhi

Kejriwal greets people

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on the 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, saluting the "commitment and struggles of farmers, corona warriors and soldiers of the country".

In a video message, Kejriwal said that glimpses of the great Republic of India and the strength of its unity was witnessed on various occasions in the last one year.

"We saw doctors and nurses serving people putting their own lives at risk, we saw sanitation workers maintaining cleanliness, brave soldiers safeguarding the country and we saw the commitment and struggle of our annadatas serving the people of this great Republic amid the biggest pandemic in the history of human race." He said entire India salutes these "true servers" of the country, staying firm in the difficult times.

"With new hopes and aspirations, congratulations to you all on the 72nd anniversary of the largest Republic of the world," said the chief minister.

Tamil Nadu

TN Governor unfurls tricolour from Marina

The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday with Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurling the tricolour at the Marina here.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami gave away medals, including for gallantry and communal harmony to various recipients.

Colourful cultural programmes depicting India's diversity were performed at the event while a few floats were also taken out to mark the day.

PM Modi greets nation on Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Tuesday on the occasion of Republic Day. India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day, the day its Constitution came into force in 1950.

"Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" Modi tweeted.

U.K. PM Boris Johnson greets India on R-Day, says working together to eliminate COVID

The U.K. and India are working side by side to free humanity from the coronavirus pandemic, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a special reference to the vaccine collaboration in his Republic Day message on Tuesday.

Mr. Johnson was due to be in New Delhi as the chief guest at the annual parade to mark the India’s Republic Day but had to call off the visit to focus on the domestic crisis unleashed by the emergence of a new, deadlier variant of coronavirus in the U.K. at the end of last year.

In his video message to celebrate the birth of an “extraordinary Constitution” that established India “as the biggest sovereign democracy in the world”, the U.K. PM reiterated his plan to visit India in the coming months.

India’s colourful heritage comes alive in Republic day Google doodle

Vibrant colours, art, and architectural, cultural and sartorial heritage of India has been captured in a fascinating doodle by internet search giant Google to mark the 72nd anniversary of the the country’s Republic Day.

The artwork showcases beautiful old buildings in the backdrop in light saffron hue along with people in the front in green shade, with the letters of the company’s name in blue emblazoned in the middle, in a nod to the tricolour.

While letters ‘G’ and ‘O’ stand towards the left of a caparisoned elephant with a mahout, last three letters of ‘Google’, are positioned to its right. The majestic pachyderm itself represents the second ‘O’ in the technology bellwether’s name.

