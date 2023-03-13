Reprieve for EPS subscribers retired before September 1, 2014

March 13, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - New Delhi

Following demands from various employees’ and employers’ associations, Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav on March 13 extended the time for submitting applications for validation of joint options for higher Provident Fund pension for employees retired before September 1, 2014, till May 3, 2023.

The Ministry had earlier extended the date of submission of joint options for Employees Pension Scheme subscribers who are currently working and those who retired after September 1, 2014, till May 3, 2023.

In a statement issued here, the Ministry said the Supreme Court had held that the employees who have retired before September 1, 2014 and had exercised option under paragraph 11(3) prior to their retirement shall be eligible for pension on higher wages.

“Instructions in this regard had been issued to field offices vide circular dated December 29, 2022 and January 5, 2023. Online facility for submitting applications for validation of joint options to the employees who retired before September 1, 2014 and had exercised joint options before their retirement had been provided on the EPFO Website till March 3, 2023,” the statement said adding that the Minister, also the Chairman of the Central Board of Trustees of the EPFO, has extended the time for submitting applications for validation of joint options from such employees till May 3, 2023.