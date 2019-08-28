Reports on formation of GoM on Jammu and Kashmir denied

Government sources have denied reports that a Group of Ministers has been formed on issues relating to Jammu and Kashmir.

The denial comes after reports that suggested that the GoM was constituted on August 28 to look into development, economic and social issues in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh that will come into existence on October 31.

The reports quoting government sources said Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister for the PMO Jitendra Singh and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan are part of the group, and that its first meeting will be held in the first week on September.